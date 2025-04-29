Ensign Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) on Tuesday reported…

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $80.3 million.

The San Juan Capistrano, California-based company said it had net income of $1.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.52 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The provider of nursing and rehabilitative care services posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Ensign Group expects full-year earnings to be $6.22 to $6.38 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.89 billion to $4.94 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENSG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENSG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.