Enova International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 29, 2025, 5:02 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Enova International Inc. (ENVA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $72.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.69. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.98 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.77 per share.

The online financial services company posted revenue of $745.5 million in the period.

