Eni SpA: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROME ITALY, Italy (AP) — ROME ITALY, Italy (AP) — Eni SpA (E) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $1.23 billion.

The Rome Italy, Italy-based company said it had net income of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $24.16 billion in the period.

