Encompass Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $151.5 million.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of $1.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.37 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The rehabilitation hospital operator posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.44 billion.

Encompass Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.85 to $5.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.85 billion to $5.93 billion.

