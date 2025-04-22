Elevance Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.18 billion. The Indianapolis-based…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.18 billion.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of $9.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $11.97 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 18 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $11.21 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $48.89 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $48.77 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Seventeen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $46.03 billion.

Elevance Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $34.15 to $34.85 per share.

