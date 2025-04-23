Element Solutions: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Element Solutions Inc (ESI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Element Solutions Inc (ESI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $98 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had profit of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The specialty chemical and printing products posted revenue of $593.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $584.6 million.

