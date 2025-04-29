Edison International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) — ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) — Edison International (EIX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.49 billion.…

ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) — ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) — Edison International (EIX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.49 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Rosemead, California-based company said it had net income of $3.72. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.37 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The electric power provider posted revenue of $3.81 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.13 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EIX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.