Ecolab: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ecolab Inc. (ECL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $402.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.50 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The cleaning, food-safety and pest-control services company posted revenue of $3.7 billion in the period, which also matched Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in June, Ecolab expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.84 to $1.94.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.42 to $7.62 per share.

