East West Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $290.3 million.

The bank, based in Pasadena, California, said it had earnings of $2.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.09 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.05 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $692.3 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $671.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EWBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EWBC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.