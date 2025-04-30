Donnelley Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) on Wednesday reported net income of $31…

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) on Wednesday reported net income of $31 million in its first quarter.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.24 per share.

The financial communications and data services provider posted revenue of $201.1 million in the period.

