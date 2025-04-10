Dixie Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — DALTON, Ga. (AP) — The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.2…

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — DALTON, Ga. (AP) — The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dalton, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 47 cents per share.

The floor covering company posted revenue of $64.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $13 million, or 88 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $265 million.

