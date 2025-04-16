Disney Magic vs. Disney Dream

There’s nothing better than planning a Disney Cruise Line vacation. But with a current fleet of six ships, Disney Destiny…

There’s nothing better than planning a Disney Cruise Line vacation. But with a current fleet of six ships, Disney Destiny debuting in fall 2025 and even more ships on the way, it can be hard to figure out which vessel is the right one for your family.

Two of the most popular ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet are Disney Magic and Disney Dream. The iconic cruise ships sail around the world to destinations like Alaska, Europe and both of Disney’s private island destinations in the Bahamas. While the two vessels are spectacular in their own right, there are some distinct differences to consider before you book your cruise.

Keep reading to learn more about Disney Dream and Disney Magic — and decide which one is the best fit for your family’s next getaway.

No. 1: Disney Magic carries 2,713 guests, while Disney Dream carries 4,000 guests.

Of the two, Disney Magic is the smaller ship, with maximum capacity of 2,713 guests. The vessel’s more modest size may make it easier for new cruisers to navigate. Alternatively, Disney Dream holds nearly twice as many guests at full capacity, with space for 4,000 people. Though the larger ship may be more challenging to traverse at first, most guests will figure out how to get around after a day or two.

No. 2: The restaurants on each ship are different.

Disney Cruise Line is known for its unique dinner setup, rotational dining. Each night of your cruise, you’ll move through three table service restaurants on a set schedule, and your dining team will move with you. Both Disney Magic and Disney Dream offer rotational dining, but the restaurants you’ll move through are different.

On Disney Dream, you’ll enjoy evening meals at Royal Palace, which serves a French-inspired menu and features nods to some of the Disney princesses. Guests will also dine at Enchanted Garden, which is inspired by the gardens of Versailles in France and serves modern American food. The final restaurant in Disney Dream’s rotation is Animator’s Palate. While this restaurant is on four Disney ships (Wonder, Magic, Dream and Fantasy), the venue’s “show” element differs between vessels. On Disney Dream, you’ll be immersed in the undersea world of “Finding Nemo” and get to talk to Crush, the totally cool sea turtle from the movie, in real-time right from your table.

Disney Magic has three unique rotational dining restaurants of its own. The first is Rapunzel’s Royal Table, where you’ll celebrate Rapunzel’s birthday with a hearty feast, all while enjoying some live music, dancing and the chance to meet some of the characters from “Tangled.” Meanwhile, Disney Magic’s main atrium houses Lumiere’s, a stunning French restaurant themed around the animated classic, “Beauty and the Beast.” Disney Magic also features Animator’s Palate, which offers two different shows, depending on the length of your sailing. On shorter journeys, guests can enjoy “Drawn to Magic,” which documents how pencil drawings are turned into colored pictures for movies. On seven-night or longer sailings, you’ll also get to participate in “Animation Magic,” where passengers draw their own characters on a designated sheet of paper, and it’s animated on the restaurant’s big screens alongside some classic Disney characters.

No. 3: Entertainment on board can vary between vessels.

The Walt Disney Theater is the central hub for entertainment on all Disney Cruise Line vessels — but which shows are performed varies from ship to ship. On Disney Dream, you’ll see a Broadway-caliber rendition of “Beauty and the Beast.” Dream’s other two shows are Disney’s “Believe,” where a young girl gets her wishes granted by Genie from “Aladdin,” and “The Golden Mickeys,” which is a fun-filled performance with songs and Disney characters.

Disney Magic features three completely different shows. The signature Broadway-style performance is “Tangled: The Musical,” which is a retelling of the movie “Tangled” — complete with original songs just for the cruise line. You’ll also have the chance to see “Twice Charmed: An Original Twist on the Cinderella Story” and “Disney Dreams – An Enchanted Classic,” the latter of which features plenty of familiar Disney faces and beloved songs.

No. 4: “Star Wars” takes over Disney Dream’s kids club, while Disney Junior is on Disney Magic.

The main kids club on Disney Dream and Disney Magic is Disney’s Oceaneer Club, which is geared toward children ages 3 to 10. Disney Dream features spaces themed after Marvel, “Toy Story,” Tinkerbell’s Pixie Hollow and “Star Wars.” Disney Dream also features a fun interactive element called the Magic Play Floor, where kids can play digital games as a group using their hands and feet.

Disney Magic’s Oceaneer Club features four distinct areas themed after “Toy Story,” Marvel, Pixie Hollow and Disney Junior. Disney Magic does not have a Magic Play Floor. A schedule of activities is provided through the Disney Cruise Line Navigator app once your family is on board, that way your kids can see what’s coming up in the Oceaneer Club each day.

No. 5: The ships’ destinations vary throughout the year.

Where you want to go may also determine what Disney Cruise Line ship you sail on. As of this writing, Disney’s bookings are open through September 2026. Upcoming Disney Magic itineraries sail to the Bahamas, the Caribbean and both of Disney’s island destinations: Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point. In 2026, Disney Magic joins Disney Wonder for a series of family-friendly voyages to Alaska. This will mark the first time Disney Cruise Line has two ships sailing through this region simultaneously. Meanwhile, Disney Dream’s upcoming voyages call on destinations around the Bahamas and Caribbean, including stops at Disney’s Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point. Dream also sails around Europe during the 2025 and 2026 summer seasons.

No. 6: The pool deck’s main attraction differs between ships.

There’s nothing like being out on the pool deck of a Disney cruise ship. The endless ocean is around you, Disney movies are playing on the Funnel Vision screen and unlimited soft-serve ice cream awaits just steps from your lounge chair. On top of that, kids of all ages — and some thrill-seeking adults — love splashing down on the big pool deck attraction.

On Disney Magic, that attraction is the AquaDunk: a 212-foot body slide where the floor literally drops out from underneath you. You’ll zoom out over the side of the ship within a translucent tube before the final splashdown. In comparison, Disney Dream features the AquaDuck: a three-story water coaster with a clear tube perfect for taking in the view as you go 20 feet off the side of the ship before ending in an epic splash zone.

No. 7: The adults-only bars feature different themes and drinks.

Both Disney Dream and Disney Magic feature exclusive adults-only areas; after sunset, the crew checks room keys to ensure everyone present is older than 18. While the programming on both ships is similar — think: game shows, trivia, karaoke and dancing — the themed spaces differ.

Aboard Disney Magic, adult-only clubs are housed in an area called After Hours. Here, you’ll find the Irish-inspired O’Gills Pub, the Keys piano bar and a fun nightclub called Fathoms. Disney Dream’s adults-only area is called The District and features Pub 687 sports bar, a piano bar called the District Lounge, Pink: Wine and Champagne Bar and an all-purpose space called Evolution. You can also enjoy classic cocktails in Skyline, where the scene behind the bar changes every few minutes to a new iconic city, like Barcelona or New York City.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Megan duBois has been covering travel, cruising and theme parks for five-plus years. She has taken more than 50 cruises, has traveled to four continents and more than 25 countries, and has visited a dozen theme parks around the world. Her work appears online and in print in major publications like U.S. News & World Report, Travel + Leisure, The Points Guy, Conde Nast Traveler, Forbes and more.

