Disney Cruise Line vs. Carnival Cruise Line: Entertainment, Ships, Cost and More

There’s nothing better than a cruise vacation. You’re sailing the open ocean, heading for incredible ports of call, dining on delectable dishes and seeing some of the best entertainment around. While many brands cater to kids, two of the best cruise lines for families are Disney Cruise Line and Carnival Cruise Line. If you’re planning a vacation at sea and haven’t decided which line to sail with, keep reading to learn how these two cruise providers stack up.

Feature Winner Cost Carnival Cruise Line Ship sizes Carnival Cruise Line Food Disney Cruise Line Staterooms Disney Cruise Line Onboard activities Disney Cruise Line Itineraries Tie Drink packages Carnival Cruise Line Live shows Disney Cruise Line Kids programming Disney Cruise Line Adults-only offerings Carnival Cruise Line Shore excursions Tie Private island experiences Disney Cruise Line

Cost

Winner: Carnival Cruise Line

No matter which two lines are duking it out for your reservation, comparing fares can be tricky. Lines often hold sales throughout the year, and prices can change quickly. Costs also depend on the ship you book, where the cruise goes, how long the sailing is, the ages of the guests in your stateroom, the cabin location and more.

To get the best idea of cost variances between Carnival and Disney, we’ll compare two seven-night Western Caribbean sailings on Carnival Mardi Gras and Disney Treasure. Both cruises sail from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, and both ships are among the newest in each line’s fleet. Carnival’s ship is slightly larger, holding 6,500 guests and weighing 180,000 gross tons, while Disney’s ship carries 4,000 guests and is 144,000 gross tons. Both voyages take place over the same dates — Jan. 10 to 17, 2026 — and the calculated rates cover two adults and two children.

Mardi Gras makes a closed loop sailing starting in Port Canaveral, with ports of call in Roatán, Honduras; Cozumel, Mexico; and Carnival’s new private island destination, Celebration Key on Grand Bahama. Meanwhile, Disney Treasure’s closed loop cruise starts in Port Canaveral and calls on Cozumel, Mexico; George Town, Grand Cayman; Falmouth, Jamaica; and Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay.

The most affordable accommodation on either cruise ship is an interior cabin. On Mardi Gras, the total cost for the aforementioned seven-night sailing (for two adults and two children) is $2,120. On Disney Treasure, an interior cabin on the comparable specified itinerary comes in at $7,570. If you want a room with a balcony, rates go up to $2,730 on Mardi Gras and $8,788 on Disney Treasure.

Ship Sizes

Winner: Carnival Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line’s fleet currently stands at six ships, with two more (Disney Destiny and Disney Adventure) setting sail in late 2025. By 2031, Disney Cruise Line plans to have 13 ships sailing around the world. Vessels in the current fleet range in size from the smaller Magic-class ships — featuring Disney Magic and Disney Wonder, each of which can carry up to 2,713 guests — to the Dream-class’s mid-sized ships, Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy, which hold up to 4,000 passengers each. Disney Wish and Treasure are the line’s newest ships; they carry 4,000 passengers each and are part of the Wish class. Wish-class ships feature Disney’s first “attraction at sea”: the AquaMouse, a fun water coaster complete with cute Mickey Mouse cartoons.

Meanwhile, Carnival Cruise Line currently has 27 ships and more on the way. The newer ships, Jubilee, Celebration and Mardi Gras, are part of the Excel class, where bigger is better. These ships feature a roller coaster at sea — perfect for thrill-seekers. Some of Carnival’s smaller ships, like Elation, are great for groups looking for affordable rates versus all the bells and whistles. Starting in 2029, Carnival plans to debut multiple new megaships capable of carrying nearly 8,000 guests each.

Food

Winner: Disney Cruise Line

There’s no shortage of food on Disney or Carnival ships. Older ships offer fewer options, but overall, the main dining rooms, buffets and specialty restaurants are all great spots for guests to enjoy during a sailing. Newer ships in both fleets offer more variety, including unique extra-cost venues, better quick-service deck options and main dining rooms with elevated menus.

Carnival Cruise Line is known for its celebrity chef partnerships; passengers can enjoy burger and barbecue joints from Guy Fieri, a chicken sandwich window by Shaquille O’Neal, and specialty dining eateries from Emeril Lagasse. You’ll also find buffets with dozens of options, multiple main dining rooms with rotating menus and a tasty taco stand called BlueIguana Cantina.

On Disney Cruise Line, there are traditional buffets on the four older ships (Wonder, Magic, Fantasy and Dream). The newer ships (Treasure and Wish) feature more of a food hall, with various crew-served stations. Pizza and taco windows, barbecue by the pool, and other casual fast food options are also included. All of the ships feature Disney’s unique dinner program called rotational dining, where you and your family will eat on a set schedule in three different restaurants throughout your cruise. Your dining team will also rotate with you. For some adults-only meals, head to the Italian-inspired Palo or Palo Steakhouse — two of the best ship restaurants among mainstream lines. Adults on select Disney ships can also make reservations at Remy (on Fantasy and Dream) or Enchante (on Wish and Treasure).

Staterooms

Winner: Disney Cruise Line

When comparing cabins, keep in mind that newer ships will typically have more cabin styles and better amenities than older vessels.

Cabin sizes and layouts are more varied with Carnival Cruise Line; along with the standard inside, ocean-view and balcony options, newer ships like Jubilee feature rooms with spa access, private pool access and dedicated family lounge access.

That said, Disney Cruise Line’s accommodations still come out on top. One notable reason is size: Even the smallest inside cabins on Disney’s newest ship, Disney Treasure, are larger than the interior rooms on Carnival Jubilee (at 169 square feet and 158 square feet, respectively). Treasure’s largest room — the Concierge Tomorrow Tower Suite — is nearly 2,000 square feet, while the comparable Carnival Excel Presidential Suite offers 475 square feet of living space and a 675-square-foot balcony.

Disney’s ships also offer a convenient split bathroom in most guest rooms — a perk that is fairly exclusive to the line. The split bathroom concept features one room with a toilet and sink, and another with a tub and sink, allowing more than one person to get ready at a time. Additionally, Disney Cruise Line cabins come fitted with heavy curtains to divide the room in half between the bed and the pull-out couch for more privacy.

Onboard Activities

Winner: Disney Cruise Line

While both Disney and Carnival offer a wide range of activities — from onboard water parks and hosted games to evening shows in the theater — Disney has the edge. No matter which Disney ship you’re on, you’ll find themed trivia, bingo sessions for adults and fun ship-wide scavenger hunts for families. Water features on the outdoor decks vary by vessel, from dedicated family pools to an entire deck of smaller pools spread throughout. Waterslides and raft rides are also a big hit with kids. As evening falls, the lounges on board become adults-only and host game shows and music trivia for passengers older than 18.

On Carnival’s ships, consider heading to exciting game shows like Family Feud Live, splashing in the onboard water park or taking a zip around the top decks on a rollercoaster (available on Excel-class ships).

Itineraries

Winner: Tie

Both Disney and Carnival offer a wide variety of itineraries to incredible destinations across the Caribbean, the Bahamas, Mexico, Europe, Alaska, Hawaii, Australia and more. Sailings range from three to 15 nights on Disney and four to 22 nights with Carnival. Cruises on both lines embark from destinations like Barcelona, Spain; Galveston, Texas; New Orleans; Orlando (Port Canaveral), Florida, and more.

Drink Packages

Winner: Carnival Cruise Line

Of these two lines, only Carnival offers a true selection of drink packages. The value of Carnival Cruise Line’s drink packages is highly dependent on how much you plan to drink each day. Drink package prices vary based on the length of your cruise and where you sail from. The inclusive CHEERS! Beverage Package starts at $82.54 per person, per day. The one downfall of this package is if it’s purchased by one person in a cabin, everyone else of legal drinking age in the same cabin must purchase it as well. Other drink packages available to Carnival guests include unlimited soda and wine packages.

In comparison, Disney Cruise Line does not offer drink packages, but it does have a generous alcohol policy. Any guest 21 or older can bring two bottles of wine or six beers aboard at the beginning of the voyage and at each port of call. That means you can restock your in-room fridge with beer or wine every time you get off the ship. Just know that any alcohol brought on board under this policy must be in a carry-on bag.

Live Shows

Winner: Disney Cruise Line

Cruise ship entertainment runs the gamut from cheesy to awe-inspiring. Both Carnival and Disney offer live music and large stage productions (plus performances by other guests at karaoke).

Disney Cruise Line comes out ahead in the live show category because it features retellings of iconic Disney movies like “Beauty and the Beast,” “Frozen,” “Aladdin” and Disney The Tale of Moana, the line’s newest production on Disney Treasure. Additionally, you’ll find live shows around the ship, including comedians and other variety acts after sunset in the adults-only lounges.

Kids Programming

Winner: Disney Cruise Line

Both cruise lines have great supervised kids clubs that offer young cruisers the chance to play with passengers their own age. Parents can drop their kids off throughout the day to get a break and enjoy some adult time on board. Disney and Carnival each feature six different clubs across the fleet for children 6 months to 17 years old.

Disney’s kids programming reigns supreme; the Oceaneer Club (the main club designed for ages 3 to 10) is open from 9 a.m. to midnight and is included with your cruise. In comparison, Carnival’s Night Owls program for kids 6 months to 11 years old provides nighttime care (10 p.m. to 1 a.m.) at an additional charge.

Adults-Only Offerings

Winner: Carnival Cruise Line

There’s plenty for adults to do on both cruise lines, including relaxing spas, bars with incredible cocktail lineups and live entertainment throughout the day. On all Disney and Carnival ships, you’ll find adults-only pool decks called the Quiet Cove and Serenity Adult-Only Retreat, respectively. Both pool areas offer comfortable loungers, pools, hot tubs and bars. However, Carnival takes the lead in this category, as its ships offer casinos (Disney ships do not allow gambling on board).

Shore Excursions

Winner: Tie

Shore excursions are similar across Disney and Carnival cruises. In the Caribbean, Carnival passengers can learn to surf in San Juan, Puerto Rico, or go on a grizzly bear expedition on an Alaska cruise. With Disney, popular excursions in the Caribbean and Alaska include participating in an alebrije painting workshop in Cozumel and taking a Bering Sea crab fishermen’s tour in Ketchikan, respectively.

Private Island Experiences

Winner: Disney Cruise Line

Select Carnival cruises sail to Half Moon Cay, a private island it shares with Holland America Line (also owned by Carnival). The Bahamian island features plenty to do, with miles of beaches and excursions like bike riding, glass-bottom boat tours and encounters with stingrays. Carnival’s second island destination, Celebration Key at Grand Bahama, is slated to open in July 2025. An exclusive destination for Carnival Cruise Line guests, Celebration Key will feature five areas, including an adults-only beach club, a freshwater lagoon, a shopping area and more.

Disney’s two island experiences are Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, the latter of which opened in 2024. Disney Castaway Cay is a serene private oasis where families can glide down overwater slides and enjoy a beachside barbecue buffet lunch. Meanwhile, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point raises the bar, with pink sand beaches and crystal clear water. The island highlights Bahamian Junkanoo celebrations through folk tales, activities and a real Junkanoo parade. Both islands also offer a secluded beach area just for adults.

Of the islands that are open at the time of this writing, Disney’s two private destinations come out on top.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Megan duBois has been covering travel, cruising and theme parks for five-plus years. She has taken more than 50 cruises, has traveled to four continents and more than 25 countries, and has visited a dozen theme parks around the world. Her work appears online and in print in major publications like U.S. News & World Report, Travel + Leisure, The Points Guy, Conde Nast Traveler, Forbes and more.

