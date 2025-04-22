Dime Community: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $21.5…

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $21.5 million.

The Hauppauge, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $171.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $103.8 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DCOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DCOM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.