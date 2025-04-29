Deutsche Bank: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Deutsche Bank AG (DB) on Tuesday reported net income of $2.07 billion in its first quarter.
The bank, based in Frankfurt, Germany, said it had earnings of $1.04 per share.
The bank posted revenue of $17.2 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.97 billion, topping Street forecasts.
