Deutsche Bank: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Deutsche Bank AG (DB) on Tuesday reported net income of $2.07 billion in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Frankfurt, Germany, said it had earnings of $1.04 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $17.2 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.97 billion, topping Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DB

