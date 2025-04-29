Despegar.com: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16 million in…

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sao Paulo-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The online travel company posted revenue of $221.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $27.9 million, or 3 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $774.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DESP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DESP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.