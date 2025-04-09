Delta: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $240 million. On…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $240 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $14.04 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.81 billion.

Delta expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.70 to $2.30 per share.

