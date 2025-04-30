Del Monte: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) on Wednesday reported earnings…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) on Wednesday reported earnings of $31.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had net income of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 63 cents per share.

The food producer posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period.

