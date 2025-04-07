Dave & Buster’s: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings…

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $9.3 million.

The Coppell, Texas-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 69 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The owner of Dave & Buster’s, a chain of restaurants and arcades posted revenue of $534.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $544.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $58.3 million, or $1.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.13 billion.

