Darling: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) on Thursday reported a loss of $26.2 million…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) on Thursday reported a loss of $26.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The producer of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bionutrients posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.51 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.