Daqo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) on Tuesday reported a loss of $71.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of $1.07.

The solar panel parts maker posted revenue of $123.9 million in the period.

