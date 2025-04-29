Daqo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

April 29, 2025, 7:29 AM

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) on Tuesday reported a loss of $71.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of $1.07.

The solar panel parts maker posted revenue of $123.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DQ

