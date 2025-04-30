Dana: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — Dana Inc. (DAN) on Wednesday reported profit of $25 million in its…

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — Dana Inc. (DAN) on Wednesday reported profit of $25 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Maumee, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The automotive equipment supplier posted revenue of $2.35 billion in the period.

Dana expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.15 to $1.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.53 billion to $10.03 billion.

