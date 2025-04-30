DallasNews: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — DallasNews Corporation (DALN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $28.3 million in its first quarter.…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — DallasNews Corporation (DALN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $28.3 million in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $5.28 per share.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $29.1 million in the period.

