CVB Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $51.1 million.

The bank, based in Ontario, California, said it had earnings of 36 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $159.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $126.7 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

