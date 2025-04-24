Customers Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income…

WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $12.9 million.

The bank, based in West Reading, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.54 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $341.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $194.3 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $186.9 million.

