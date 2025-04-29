Cushman & Wakefield: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.9 million. The…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.9 million.

The London-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.28 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.23 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.