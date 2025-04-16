CSX: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — CSX Corp. (CSX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $646 million.…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — CSX Corp. (CSX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $646 million.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The freight railroad posted revenue of $3.42 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.48 billion.

