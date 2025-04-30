Credit Acceptance: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $106.3 million.…

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $106.3 million.

The Southfield, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $8.66 per share.

The auto financing company posted revenue of $571.1 million in the period.

Credit Acceptance shares have increased almost 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $487.42, a decrease of 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CACC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CACC

