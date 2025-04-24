Coursera: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Coursera Inc (COUR) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.8…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Coursera Inc (COUR) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The online learning platform posted revenue of $179.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $174.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Coursera said it expects revenue in the range of $179 million to $183 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $720 million to $730 million.

