CoStar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The commercial real estate information and marketing provider posted revenue of $732.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $719.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, CoStar said it expects revenue in the range of $770 million to $775 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.12 billion to $3.16 billion.

