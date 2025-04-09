COSCIENS Biopharma: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — COSCIENS Biopharma Inc. (CSCI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — COSCIENS Biopharma Inc. (CSCI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of $2.15 per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $3.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $15.3 million, or $5.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.6 million.

