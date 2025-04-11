Corus: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJREF) on Friday reported a loss of $39 million in its…

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 15 cents per share.

The media company posted revenue of $188.8 million in the period.

