Core Laboratories: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $154,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 14 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $123.6 million in the period.

