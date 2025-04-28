Controladora Vuela: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA FE, Mexico (AP) — SANTA FE, Mexico (AP) — Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB. de CV (VLRS) on…

SANTA FE, Mexico (AP) — SANTA FE, Mexico (AP) — Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB. de CV (VLRS) on Monday reported a loss of $51 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Fe, Mexico-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents.

The operator of low-cost airline Volaris posted revenue of $678 million in the period.

