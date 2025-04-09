Constellation Brands: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) on Wednesday reported a loss of $375.3 million…

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) on Wednesday reported a loss of $375.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rochester, New York-based company said it had a loss of $2.09. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.63 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.28 per share.

The wine, liquor and beer company posted revenue of $2.31 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.16 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.13 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $81.4 million, or 45 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $10.21 billion.

Constellation Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.60 to $12.90 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STZ

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.