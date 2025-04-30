Conmed: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Conmed Corp. (CNMD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $6 million. The…

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Conmed Corp. (CNMD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $6 million.

The Largo, Florida-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 95 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $321.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $313.7 million.

Conmed expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.45 to $4.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion.

