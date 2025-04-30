Comstock: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $121.3 million…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $121.3 million in its first quarter.

The Frisco, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $512.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $431 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.