Commvault: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $31 million.

The Tinton Falls, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.03 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The data-management software company posted revenue of $275 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $263 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $76.1 million, or $1.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $995.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Commvault said it expects revenue in the range of $266 million to $270 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion.

