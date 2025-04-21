Community West Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Community West Bancshares (CWBC) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $8.3 million.…

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Community West Bancshares (CWBC) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $8.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fresno, California-based company said it had profit of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 45 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The holding company for Central Valley Community Bank posted revenue of $47.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $34.8 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWBC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.