Community Health Systems: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13 million in its first quarter.

The Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The operator of accute care hospitals posted revenue of $3.16 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.11 billion.

