Community Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) — DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) — Community Financial System, Inc. (CBU) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $49.6 million.

The Dewitt, New York-based company said it had profit of 93 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $243.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $197.1 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $197.5 million.

Community Financial shares have declined roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 25% in the last 12 months.

