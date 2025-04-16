Commerce: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $131.6 million.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based bank said it had earnings of 98 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $523.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $428.1 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $415.9 million.

Commerce shares have declined nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 15% in the last 12 months.

