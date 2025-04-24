Comcast: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $3.38 billion. The Philadelphia-based…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $3.38 billion.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and investment costs, were $1.09 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The cable provider posted revenue of $29.89 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29.68 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMCSA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMCSA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.