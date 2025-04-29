Colony Credit: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $5.3…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $5.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 16 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $15.9 million in the period.

Colony Credit shares have dropped 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.05, a decrease of 21% in the last 12 months.

