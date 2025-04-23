Colony Bankcorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $6.6…

FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $6.6 million.

The Fitzgerald, Georgia-based bank said it had earnings of 38 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $44.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $30 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

Colony Bankcorp shares have decreased 4.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.42, a rise of 43% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBAN

