Colgate-Palmolive: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $690 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 91 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $4.91 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.86 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CL

