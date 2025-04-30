Cognizant: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of…

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $663 million.

The Teaneck, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.23 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The information technology consulting and outsourcing firm posted revenue of $5.12 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.07 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Cognizant said it expects revenue in the range of $5.14 billion to $5.21 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.98 to $5.14 per share, with revenue ranging from $20.5 billion to $21 billion.

