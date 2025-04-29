Coca-Cola: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Coca-Cola Co. (KO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $3.33 billion. The Atlanta-based company…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Coca-Cola Co. (KO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $3.33 billion.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 73 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The world’s largest beverage maker posted revenue of $11.13 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.12 billion.

