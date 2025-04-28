CNO: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $13.7…

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $13.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Carmel, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 79 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.01 billion, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $961.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNO

