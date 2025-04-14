CNB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CNB Financial Corp. (CCNE) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $11.5…

CNB Financial Corp. (CCNE) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $11.5 million.

The Clearfield, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 57 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $90.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $57.2 million, missing Street forecasts.

CNB shares have decreased 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $20.94, a rise of slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

